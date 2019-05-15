Two new swimming warnings issued, one lifted for spots along the Grand Strand

Swimming in Grand Strand swashes and ocean outfalls unsafe Swimming in swashes and ocean outfalls along the Grand Strand is unsafe as water may contain high levels of bacteria after heavy rains. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Swimming in swashes and ocean outfalls along the Grand Strand is unsafe as water may contain high levels of bacteria after heavy rains.

Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water at two beaches in the Myrtle Beach area due to abnormal bacteria levels, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two new swim advisories have been issued at Singleton Swash in the Myrtle Beach area and 11th Ave. North in Surfside Beach, according to a press release from DHEC. According to DHEC, bacteria levels that are above state and federal standards have been detected in these areas of water, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal.

A section of beach at 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach was recently under a swim advisory, but was lifted Wednesday morning after ocean bacteria returned to a normal level.

While swimmers should avoid the ocean, DHEC said it’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory areas. It’s advised that people entering the water in these areas refrain from swallowing it, and that people with open wounds or compromised immune systems avoid contact with water, the release states.

DHEC routinely collects water samples at more than 120 locations along South Carolina’s beaches to monitor bacteria levels.





For more information, residents can call DHEC at 843-238-4378.