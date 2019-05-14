Horry firefighters working blaze at Carolina Forest house

Firefighters battle two-story house fire in Carolina Forest Horry County Fire Rescue is working a house fire in the Carolina Forest area, according department spokesman Tony Casey. The home is located at 5208 Harvest Run Way in The Farm in the Myrtle Beach area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Fire Rescue is working a house fire in the Carolina Forest area, according department spokesman Tony Casey. The home is located at 5208 Harvest Run Way in The Farm in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue is working a house fire in the Carolina Forest area, according department spokesman Tony Casey.

Smoke and flames are showing at the top of the residence, which is at 5208 Harvest Run Way. It is a two-story home located in The Farm neighborhood, right off Carolina Farms Boulevard.

There are no injuries, Casey said.

This is a two-alarm fire that came in at 3:41 p.m., HCFR tweeted.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting HCFR.