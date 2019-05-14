Local
Horry firefighters working blaze at Carolina Forest house
Horry County Fire Rescue is working a house fire in the Carolina Forest area, according department spokesman Tony Casey.
Smoke and flames are showing at the top of the residence, which is at 5208 Harvest Run Way. It is a two-story home located in The Farm neighborhood, right off Carolina Farms Boulevard.
There are no injuries, Casey said.
This is a two-alarm fire that came in at 3:41 p.m., HCFR tweeted.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting HCFR.
