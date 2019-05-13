Police: Multiple cars broken into in Myrtle Beach area during alleged Mother’s Day heist

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nearly a dozen vehicles were broken into around Myrtle Beach on Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.

Of the eight break-ins, seven had their windows smashed in with the remaining victim reporting the lock had been damaged, according to police reports.





Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Vest said it’s too early to confirm the incidents are linked, but three of the break-ins happened in the same parking at Broadway at the Beach and three took place in the employee lot at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant.





The first break-in was reported around 2:30 p.m. at K&J Home Furnishings at 1100 Oak Forest Ln., a report said. The victim said her car had the back window broken out, and her purse, SD cards and miscellaneous paperwork was allegedly stolen, according to the report.





About a half-mile down the road, a second break-in was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near Coastal Grand Mall, a report said. Police said the front passenger side window of the vehicle was broken, and the victim’s purse was taken.

A third car was reported broken into around 3:40 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach, a report said. According to the report, the victim parked her car in a lot near a construction site and found her back window smashed in, with her backpack was stolen, containing two laptops and three portable hard drives. Two cell phones and one tablet were also taken.

Another break-in was reported at Broadway at the Beach at 4 p.m. also near the construction site, the report said. The victim said the driver’s side lock was tampered with, and multiple items were missing including a backpack, laptop, tablet, purse and wallet, according to the report.

A vacationer reported her car was also broken into around 4:50 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach after discovering her back window was shattered. A CPAP machine for sleep apnea, phone, laptop, purse and prescription glasses were taken, the report said.

Officers attempted to look at cameras at Broadway at the Beach but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

Three break-ins were reported around 5 p.m. in the employee parking lot at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant along 29th Avenue, a report said. Police said each vehicle had windows broken with multiple items stolen valued over $2,000.

The restaurant manager showed police surveillance footage of the parking lot, the report said, with three vehicles, a white BMW with a paper tag, a black Buick with tinted windows and chrome rims, and a silver sedan, following each other to the rear of the parking lot, exiting their vehicles and approaching the victims cars at 2:55 p.m.

Police said the cars left Captain George’s around 3 p.m. traveling east on 29th Avenue and entering Broadway at the Beach, the report said.