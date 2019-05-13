Local

North Myrtle Beach police ask public’s help finding teen runaway

Courtesy of City of North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage runaway who was last seen Sunday, according to a release.

Merceadys Grace Bohan, 14, was last seen wearing a tan hoodie and black pants and went missing near 15th Avenue South and Perrin Drive in North Myrtle Beach, officials said.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NMB police at 843-280-5511.

Hannah Strong

