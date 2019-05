Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires.

One person was injured in a fire at a Conway home Monday afternoon, said Taylor Newell, City of Conway spokesperson.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:11 p.m. to 1308 Colony Drive. One person was injured and transported to the hospital, Newell said.

A photo provided by the City of Conway shows a large cloud of black smoke coming from the home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal