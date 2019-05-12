Chick-fil-A Surfside set to reopen. Here are all the new perks of the renovation project

A walk through of the completely remodeled Chick-fil-A Surfside Chick-fil-A Surfside is set to reopen Monday following a nearly two-month layoff for remodeling. The franchise announced on Facebook that it is set to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Monday with new features. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chick-fil-A Surfside is set to reopen Monday following a nearly two-month layoff for remodeling. The franchise announced on Facebook that it is set to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Monday with new features.

That belly-aching Sunday feeling is about to come to an end.

Chick-fil-A Surfside is set to reopen Monday following a nearly two-month layoff for remodeling. The franchise — part of a chain known to be closed on Sundays — announced on Facebook that it is set to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Monday with new features as part of a major reconstruction project that began March 15.

“I’m excited to announce we got our CO, our certificate of occupancy, yesterday, which means we can open on Monday,” Nate MacDonald, the franchise owner and operator, said in a video posted to Facebook on Sunday. “We’ve really missed you. Everything looks great.”

Chick-fil-A Surfside — which is technically in Myrtle Beach at 2360 Dick Pond Rd — described the renovations to The Sun News as a “scrap-and-rebuild project” that essentially started from the ground up.

The biggest addition customers will notice is a double-lane drive-thru. The major renovation patrons won’t see — but should benefit from — is an expanded kitchen that will have new equipment such as another fry station, a nugget fryer, grill and dishwater.

“This, along with our double-lane drive-thru, will give us the ability to handle the increasing volume and demand we’ve had — and to get our customers their food even faster!” the restaurant said in a Facebook message.

The store has added two more mobile curbside spots to accommodate a growing ordering trend. The interior will feature new tables, booths, registers, flooring, bathrooms and a new play place.

“It truly does look beautiful, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it!” the store said in a Facebook message.