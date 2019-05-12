Here’s what the Myrtle Beach area can expect as strong storms approach the coast

Lightning Safety Tips with LeeAnn Allegretto Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

The Grand Strand could see some severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina projects a slight chance of severe thunderstorms for Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. The Grand Strand is in the path of heavy storms moving northeast.

Overall, the NWS forecast says strong to severe storms are possible for the area this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. Damaging winds are the most likely hazard, large hail is possible and heavy rain could produce minor flooding, according to the weather service.

“Confidence is high” that strong to some isolated thunderstorms could pop up Sunday, especially later in the afternoon, the NWS reports.

A radar map provided by the National Weather Service shows plenty of storm activity along the Grand Strand around 5 p.m.

Some thunderstorms passed through the area, bringing rain and some loud thunder, Sunday morning.