Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle near Horry County intersection

A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night.

The wreck occurred near River Oaks Drive and International Drive around 10 p.m., according to the Horry County Coroner Office. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection.

The victim was a 29-year-old man, according to the office, his name has not been released.

Officials from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

