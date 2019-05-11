Local
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle near Horry County intersection
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night.
The wreck occurred near River Oaks Drive and International Drive around 10 p.m., according to the Horry County Coroner Office. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection.
The victim was a 29-year-old man, according to the office, his name has not been released.
Officials from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
