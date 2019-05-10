Lost alligator pulled from Atlantic Ocean by Myrtle Beach police

Police remove alligator from ocean on north end of Myrtle Beach Authorities removed an alligator that found its way into the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach on Friday. The gator was swimming in the ocean near 69th Avenue North. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Authorities removed an alligator that found its way into the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach on Friday. The gator was swimming in the ocean near 69th Avenue North.

A lost alligator decided to go for a dip in unfamiliar waters Friday in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities went to an area on the north end of Myrtle Beach for the report of an alligator sighting. The gator was found swimming in the Atlantic Ocean near 69th Avenue North, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Lifeguard on duty Vance Summers told The Sun News a toddler approached him around 4 p.m. to tell him she spotted an alligator in the ocean. While he didn’t believe it at first, he was shocked when he saw the alligators head popping out of the water, especially because it was his first day on the job.

“I just came down here and looked and it’s in kneed deep water going around and I tried to get everyone out (of the water),” Summers said. “I was pretty shocked. I thought it’d be a shark or a stingray, I didn’t think a gator would be out here.”

Myrtle Beach police officers wrangled the gator out of shallow water and dragged it up into a department pickup truck near Monteray Bay.

Onlookers cheered and clapped as police completed the removal.