You can ‘Drink To That All Night’ with this country music star at Boathouse on Sunday

County hitmaker Jerrod Niemann will bring his energy and sound to The Boathouse Waterway & Grill in Myrtle Beach on Mother’s Day Sunday night as he continues his Tallboys and Short Stories tour across the country.

Growing up in Texas where his parents owned an ice-skating rink that always blasted hit songs, Niemann knew early on his passion was to make music.





“I just always loved music,” Niemann told The Sun News. “I started writing songs at 8 years old and they weren’t hit songs by any means.”

While his first song, titled “Amy’s Butt Looks Like a Hat,” a song written about his sister, didn’t do anything more than amuse his family, Niemann learned how to play the guitar and continued writing until his eventual move to Nashville, Tennessee at 21 launched his career.

Despite struggling for months to get signed to a record label, a call from legendary country artist Garth Brooks, who Niemann wrote three songs for, put him on the map as a respected singer-songwriter.

“I get a call while I’m driving, and it was Garth Brooks. I got so starstruck and started to swerve my car,” Niemann said. “He said some kind things and invited me over and we started writing together. He definitely helped me get my foot in the door.”

That call resulted in Niemann collaborating with country singers Brad Paisley, Lee Brice and Blake Shelton and releasing four studio albums that have generated hits, including “God Made a Woman,” “Drink to That All Night,” “I Got This” and “Old Glory.”

Sunday’s performance is part of a weekly event at The Boathouse that features national and regional touring bands at 5 p.m. on its waterway stage along the intracoastal waterway. With shows free to the public, attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the music and soak up the sun.

People of all ages are welcome until 8 p.m., when the restaurant will only allow those ages 21 and older. Following the show, DJ Dave “The Surgeon” Meehan will keep the party going at the outside tiki bar area while local bands are featured inside.

With Niemann’s tour traveling to more intimate settings over the next three months, the country star said it brings him back to his roots performing in clubs and venues as a youngster. Along with a curated list full of his hits spanning over the last decade, Niemann said his bare-bones show will also feature covers of renowned country classics and some new tunes he’s been working on.

“It’s been amazing to be on this journey and do what I love,” Niemann said. “I’m very grateful to get on stage and share this people who come out to see me.”

The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill is located at 201 Fantasy Harbor Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. For more information on the free concert, call 843-903-2628 or visit https://landingmb.com/.