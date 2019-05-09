‘Hanging right in front of my face’: 5-foot snake startles Conway woman riding golf cart

Venomous or harmless? How to tell the difference between Carolina snakes The snakes are coming out for the spring season in the Carolinas. Watch how to tell the difference between a deadly cottonmouth snake and a nonvenomous rat snake in this video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The snakes are coming out for the spring season in the Carolinas. Watch how to tell the difference between a deadly cottonmouth snake and a nonvenomous rat snake in this video.

Linda Wilkes Jordan said she’s used to seeing snakes given the fact she lives in “the boonies” of Horry County.

But she was very surprised when a nearly 5-foot-long snake’s head slithered down from the roof of her golf cart this week when she was taking her daily trip to the mailbox.

“Oh I’m so glad he didn’t actually touch me...I’m scared of snakes,” she said. “I probably would have fainted.

“It scared me so bad, I jumped off the cart with it still running,” Jordan said.

The Conway-area resident captured the snake in a photo, which can be seen curled up around the rear-view mirror on her golf cart.

“We live in the boonies and seeing snakes is very common....just not hanging right in front of my face,” Jordan said.

