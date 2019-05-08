In the market for furniture? This chain is opening up a new store in Myrtle Beach

These houses made the HGTV’s “Island Life” show The Martindell family from Doylestown, Penn. will appear on HGTV’s Island Life to find their dream home on Hilton Head Island. Three houses in Port Royal Plantation made the show. They chose one. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Martindell family from Doylestown, Penn. will appear on HGTV’s Island Life to find their dream home on Hilton Head Island. Three houses in Port Royal Plantation made the show. They chose one.

J&K Home Furnishings will open a new store in Myrtle Beach later this month.

The furniture store, which specializes in mattresses and also sells living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, will open its new store located at 1080 Oak Forest Lane on May 24. The new storefront, which is located across from Costco and adjacent to their its Myrtle Beach location at 1100 Oak Forest Lane, will fill the vacant building that formerly house Golfsmith Xtreme.

Store owner Chuck Dawson told The Sun News he bought the vacant building with the goal of opening a store large enough to support a full line of furniture and mattresses. While the current Myrtle Beach location is an HGTV Design Studio, or factory showroom, with high-end furnishings and displays, Dawson said the new store will provide more options for customers at an array of prices with interior designers on-call to coordinate designs.

The new location will also include a Mattress ZZZ’s showroom.

Dawson said he plans on having a soft opening May 24, with a grand opening to follow June 1.

This will be the sixth J&K Home Furnishings store along the Grand Strand, with stores operating in North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Longs and Murrells Inlet.