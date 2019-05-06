‘America’s Best Hometown Bartender’ to be crowned in Myrtle Beach through contest

Here’s what bartenders do to keep you from overdrinking Stefan Huebner, co-owner of Dot Dot Dot, shares what bartenders do to follow laws that prevent overserving customers at bars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stefan Huebner, co-owner of Dot Dot Dot, shares what bartenders do to follow laws that prevent overserving customers at bars.

Myrtle Beach is known for its nightlife, with plenty of watering hole options throughout the city.

Therefore, it’s only fitting the title of “America’s Best Hometown Bartender” will be handed out here.

Cocktail Artist, an adult beverage brand that launched in 2017, is holding a national cocktail recipe competition, dubbed the “Mix Off,” in which the winner will take home $1,000 and the opportunity to be featured on a Cocktail Artist bottle. A finalist will be crowned each month beginning in May and going through August, with the final four earning $500 and a trip to Myrtle Beach for the Oct. 19 finals.

“Cocktail Artist is in search of America’s Best Home Bartender! If you think that’s you, enter the Cocktail Artist Mix Off contest today in partnership with Visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” the company posted on its Facebook page.

To enter, you are asked to create a “eye-catching, mouthwatering cocktail (or mocktail)“ through the company’s ingredients or your own. Then you submit recipe through Cocktail Artist’s website.





“The Glass is Your Canvas, Mix It Like You Mean It! LET THE ENTRIES BEGIN,” the company posted on Facebook.

The company said the exact location for the finals has yet to be determined but that a decision should be coming soon.

Cocktail Artist advertises itself as “a line of Essential Bar Ingredients which includes juices, syrups and mixes” and is among a handful of goods produced by FoodStory Brands. The product can be bought locally at Walmarts.