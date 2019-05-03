Georgetown Sheriff’s deputy fired following arrest by Horry County cops

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Georgetown Sheriff’s Deputy was fired on Friday after he was was arrested by Horry County police.

According to a news release from the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Alex Christian Gregory, 25, was arrested on May 2 following a noise complaint.

Alex Christian Gregory

Police went to Meadowsweet Drive in Myrtle Beach in reference to possible domestic assault. When the officers arrived, they could hear Gregory swearing from their patrol car, according to an Horry County police report.

Gregory was placed in the patrol car due to a crowd forming on a nearby balcony, the report states. Once inside, the police report said, Gregory began banging his head against the cage inside the patrol car. The officer removed him from the car, and Gregory continued shouting obscenities, according to the report.

The Horry County officer told Gregory he was under arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and violating the noise ordinance, according to the release. A Horry County Sheriff’s Van was requested due to Gregory’s conduct.

The police report said Gregory remained uncooperative and began banging his head on the top of the van.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory was fired on Friday.