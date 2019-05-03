Hey, Avenger fans: Here’s how to get free comic books on the Grand Strand this weekend

At 75, Wonder Woman more relevant than ever She may not look it, but Wonder Woman is celebrating her 75th birthday this year. Rick Bentley takes you through her first 75 years in comic books, newspapers, TV and film. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK She may not look it, but Wonder Woman is celebrating her 75th birthday this year. Rick Bentley takes you through her first 75 years in comic books, newspapers, TV and film.

Say you’re in Horry County, you’ve seen “Avengers: Endgame” , but you’re wondering “how do I get more superhero content?”

Every year, the first Saturday of May is Free Comic Book Day. That’s right, at participating comic book shops this Saturday you can wait in a line with other fans and leave with a stack of free comics to read.

Participating locations locally include Player’s Choice in the Myrtle Beach Mall, Coastal Comics in Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach Games and Comics in Socastee and Power Comics in Conway.

According to Free Comic Book Day’s website, some of the available comics include issues of Stranger Things, The Avengers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Riverdale, Bob’s Burgers, Justice League Junior, Spider-Man and Minecraft.

The comics are typically special releases for the event or re-printings of first editions to ongoing series. The event is a good way to see which series are currently in publication.

Many of the events will also have custom sketches, sales on other items in the store and plenty of people dressed up as their favorite comic book characters.





Oh, and it’ll also be May the Fourth. So happy Star Wars day as well.