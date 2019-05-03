Two dogs were found abused in Myrtle Beach motel room. Now cops are looking for the owner

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man they say left behind two emaciated dogs in an Oasis Motel room.

Officers went to the motel to look into suspected animal cruelty. The cops met with hotel management, who found two dogs after they evicted David Austin Knight from a room the night before, according to the police report

The two dogs, which police said were a pit bull and a boxer, are believed to be owned by Knight. Police say they were so underweight that the shapes of their bones were visible.

Police reported both dogs appeared to have loss of muscle mass and little-to-no body fat.

Warrants were issued for Knight for mistreatment of animals. As of publication, no one by the name David Austin Knight was booked in an Horry County jail.

The dogs are now in the care of Grand Strand Humane Society.