DHEC slaps some Grand Strand restaurants with low grades, including Ocean Blvd spot

A Myrtle Beach restaurant has redeemed itself after scoring a “D” during a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control inspection.

Marco Polo, at 513 N. Ocean Blvd., received a score of 64 during a routine inspection April 25, according to an inspection report. The restaurant received a 100 percent the next day during a follow-up inspection.

During the routine inspection, a DHEC agent found that food was not being properly stored at correct temperatures or discard dates, chicken was thawing in a prep sink and corn meal in a bowl was seen stored on top of a trash can, the report states.

An employee was seen handling food then removing gloves to handle cash and cards at the register and then putting on gloves without washing hands, according to the report. Soiled towels, boxes and equipment were stored in hand sinks throughout the restaurant, the report states.

Here is a list of other Grand Strand area restaurants that received low grades during recent inspections:

The Royal Crab Seafood, 610 N. Kings Hwy. — 75

Original Shuckers Raw Bar, at 300 N. Kings Hwy. — 81

On the 1/2 Shell, 4500 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet — 84