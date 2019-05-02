Unexpected catch off Myrtle Beach State Park pier is sent to rehab facility for care

Rangers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources carry a sea turtle that was hooked off the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park and transported to a rehab facility in Charleston. Photo courtesy of SCDNR

A person fishing off the Myrtle Beach State Park pier on Tuesday had an unexpected catch.

A sea turtle was hooked by a person fishing off the pier and was transported to a sea turtle rehabilitation facility in Charleston.

Rangers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to a call about the turtle and managed to get it into a drop net after a few minutes.

SCDNR said it hopes to soon return the turtle back to the ocean in good health.