Local

Unexpected catch off Myrtle Beach State Park pier is sent to rehab facility for care

Rangers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources carry a sea turtle that was hooked off the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park and transported to a rehab facility in Charleston.
Rangers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources carry a sea turtle that was hooked off the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park and transported to a rehab facility in Charleston. Photo courtesy of SCDNR

A person fishing off the Myrtle Beach State Park pier on Tuesday had an unexpected catch.

A sea turtle was hooked by a person fishing off the pier and was transported to a sea turtle rehabilitation facility in Charleston.

Rangers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to a call about the turtle and managed to get it into a drop net after a few minutes.

SCDNR said it hopes to soon return the turtle back to the ocean in good health.

Alan Blondin

Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina athletics and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a sports reporter at The Sun News since 1993, earning eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 18 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.
  Comments  