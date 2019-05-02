Unexpected catch off Myrtle Beach State Park pier is sent to rehab facility for care

Rangers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources carry a sea turtle that was hooked off the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park and transported to a rehab facility in Charleston.
Photo courtesy of SCDNR
A person fishing off the Myrtle Beach State Park pier on Tuesday had an unexpected catch.
A sea turtle was hooked by a person fishing off the pier and was transported to a sea turtle rehabilitation facility in Charleston.
Rangers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to a call about the turtle and managed to get it into a drop net after a few minutes.
SCDNR said it hopes to soon return the turtle back to the ocean in good health.
Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina athletics and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a sports reporter at The Sun News since 1993, earning eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 18 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.
Comments