Fever for more cow bell? Blue Oyster Cult band coming to Myrtle Beach

Legendary rock band Blue Öyster Cult will take the stage for a one-night only performance next weekend in Myrtle Beach.

Blue Öyster Cult, who first hit the music scene in 1972 with its self-titled debut album, will make a special appearance at The Carolina Opry Theater in Myrtle Beach on May 12 as the group continues its year-long national tour.

The iconic band will perform an array of songs from an impressive arsenal, including hits “Godzilla,” “Burnin’ for You” and “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” a song most notably parodied on Saturday Night Live.

The Carolina Opry Theater is located at 8901 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $65.60 for adults and $48.40 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-843-6779 or visit www.TheCarolinaOpry.com.