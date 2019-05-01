Local
Fever for more cow bell? Blue Oyster Cult band coming to Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach bucket list showcases popular attractions
Legendary rock band Blue Öyster Cult will take the stage for a one-night only performance next weekend in Myrtle Beach.
Blue Öyster Cult, who first hit the music scene in 1972 with its self-titled debut album, will make a special appearance at The Carolina Opry Theater in Myrtle Beach on May 12 as the group continues its year-long national tour.
The iconic band will perform an array of songs from an impressive arsenal, including hits “Godzilla,” “Burnin’ for You” and “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” a song most notably parodied on Saturday Night Live.
The Carolina Opry Theater is located at 8901 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $65.60 for adults and $48.40 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-843-6779 or visit www.TheCarolinaOpry.com.
Comments