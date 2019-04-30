Two new oceanfront restaurants could be coming to Myrtle Beach

Given the recent growth, are there too many places to eat in Myrtle Beach? With the announcement of Paula Deen's Kitchen, RipTydz on Ocean Boulevard and Lulu's Cafe in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, finding a restaurant in the Myrtle Beach area isn't a hard task. But is it too much? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the announcement of Paula Deen's Kitchen, RipTydz on Ocean Boulevard and Lulu's Cafe in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, finding a restaurant in the Myrtle Beach area isn't a hard task. But is it too much?

Two new restaurants could be coming to the oceanfront near 18th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

Plans to build Bubba’s Fish Shack and Ultimate California Pizza will go before the Community Appearance Board on Thursday for conceptual review. Project manager Tom Miller, of Miller Design Services, is proposing both eateries be developed adjacent to each other on a vacant lot on South Ocean Boulevard.

Conceptual design for the proposed construction of Bubba’s Fish Shack and Ultimate California Pizza along S. Ocean Boulevard. Photo courtesy of City of Myrtle Beach

The proposed building site has been vacant since a Quality Inn was demolished there in 2006, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea. He said the location is prime real estate.





“We’re excited about these new restaurants for our residents and visitors,” Kruea said. “It’s great to see confidence in our economy from the private sector.”





According to architectural plans, Bubba’s Fish Shack is currently proposed as a 7,577-square-foot, two-story building with inside, patio and open deck seating along the oceanfront. Miller is looking to construct a 2,222-square-foot Ultimate California Pizza that will align with the roadway. Any empty space will comprise of parking and landscaping.

Conceptual design for the proposed construction of Bubba’s Fish Shack at 1805 S. Ocean Boulevard. Photo courtesy of City of Myrtle Beach

Ultimate California Pizza, a dine-in and take-out restaurant, currently has five area locations, including three in Myrtle Beach, one in Surfside Beach and the other in North Myrtle Beach at Barefoot Landing. Bubba’s Fish Shack has one location in Surfside Beach.

Divine Dining Group is the parent company to both restaurants.