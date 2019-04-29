Man charged in connection to rape, kidnapping at Myrtle Beach resort

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after raping his girlfriend’s daughter at a Myrtle Beach hotel Sunday morning, according to Myrtle Beach police arrest warrants.

Police arrested Anthony Young at 7 a.m. Monday morning after the victim to police she was sexually assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend around 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Palace Resort on Ocean Boulevard. Young is also charged with resisting arrest.

According to warrants, the victim said Young asked her to come into the hotel’s bathroom to talk about her mother’s arrest from the previous night. The victim said she assumed he wanted to speak in private to avoid waking her siblings sleeping in the next room, according to the warrant.

When in the bathroom, Young proceeded to make sexual comments and advances and restricted the victim from leaving the bathroom after multiple attempts to escape, warrants state. When the victim slipped on the floor after one attempt to leave the bathroom, Young pinned her between the toilet and shower, removed her clothing and forced himself on her without consent, the warrants state.

The victim said she struggled at first to get away, and Young threatened to physically harm her if she made any sound, the warrants state.

Young is currently being held at Myrtle Beach jail and has not been given bond on his two charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.