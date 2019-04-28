City makes repairs, takes precautions after overnight sewage spill near Withers Swash

Myrtle Beach officials inspect sewer pipe Myrtle Beach officials inspect a sewer pipe. In May, a 40-year-old pipe burst, spilling 105,000 gallons of sewage into Withers Swash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach officials inspect a sewer pipe. In May, a 40-year-old pipe burst, spilling 105,000 gallons of sewage into Withers Swash.

The City of Myrtle Beach repaired a 24-inch sanitary sewer force main Sunday after an overnight failure caused “an undetermined quantity of sewage” to escape to the roadway and an adjacent drainage channel in the Withers Swash basin, according to a news release from city public information officer Mark Kruea.

City staff discovered the break Sunday morning near the Fifth Avenue South pump station, which is near KOA Campground and Withers Swash, the release states.

“City staff immediately redirected the sewer flow to other mains, disinfected the areas where the spill occurred and repaired the pipeline. The force main is back in service this afternoon,” the news release reads.

Myrtle Beach Public Works repaired the sewer force main Sunday and contacted the South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control about the failure, according to the release.

“As a precaution, since some of the spilled sewage may have entered tidally-influenced drainage areas, signs are being posted this evening at the Fifth Avenue South drainage channel advising of the spill,” the release states, noting that signs will also be posted at Withers Swash and the beach.

The city said Coastal Carolina University staff will be taking additional water quality samples in Withers Swash on Monday, which is part of Myrtle Beach’s regular weekly routine, according to the release.

“If needed, subsequent sampling will occur to assure that water quality in the basin and elsewhere is satisfactory,” the release states.