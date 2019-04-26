Police searching for 5-year-old believed to be abducted, possibly headed to Myrtle Beach

Robeson County Sheriff's Office

Police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted and could be headed to Myrtle Beach or Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a Robeson County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.





Malicia Campbell told police her grandchild, Lintravious Jackson of Lumberton, North Carolina, had been kidnapped by his mother, the post states. The child is believed to be with his mother, Heather Ann Lewis, 26 of Charlotte and a 16-year-old girl, according to the post.

Jackson, who had been removed from Lewis’ custody, is believed to have been picked up under false pretenses in Fairmont, North Carolina, by a juvenile who took him to Lewis, police state. Lewis lives in Charlotte and is believed to be traveling there or to Myrtle Beach, according to the post.

Lewis was last seen driving an older charcoal Audi vehicle, police say.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information contact them at 910-671-3170.