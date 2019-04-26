Local

‘We couldn’t believe it’: Myrtle Beach tourist leaves with cash from lucky lottery ticket

These scholarships are funded by the lottery

See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. By
Up Next
See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. By

A New Hampshire man won $300,000 on a scratch off ticket while visiting the Myrtle Beach area with his family, according to a release from the S.C. Education Lottery.

David Cioto, who was visiting with his wife and one of three daughters, bought the lucky Mighty Jumbo Bucks game ticket at a Circle K convenience store, at 4509 Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, and didn’t immediately realize just how much he had won.

“I scratched the ticket while we were out eating dinner and I thought I’d won $300 by multiplying a $60 win five times,” Cioto said in a release from the S.C. lottery. “I handed it to my wife, who then scratched the ticket off a little more with her fingernail. She found out it was actually a $300,000 prize! We couldn’t believe it!”

Three top prizes of $300,000 remain in the Might Jumbo Bucks game, with odds of one in 750,000, the release states.

The Circle K received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

Mighty Jumbo Bucks $300,000 (1).JPG
Courtesy of the S.C. Education Lottery

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  