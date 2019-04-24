Party’s over: Why Myrtle Beach police are reminding teens not to stay out late

Myrtle Maniac Card offers bargains for spring break, senior week Since 2005, Myrtle Maniac has provided discounted entry to some of the area's biggest parties during spring break and senior week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Since 2005, Myrtle Maniac has provided discounted entry to some of the area's biggest parties during spring break and senior week.

With summer right around the corner, Myrtle Beach issued a reminder Wednesday morning about the rules concerning a city-wide curfew for youths.

The curfew requires individuals 17 and under to stay off the streets between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. Violating the curfew will result in a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail. Parents, along with their child, can be charged as well.

City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said the curfew is something the police department enforces year-round.

The city’s curfew has been in effect since 2010. The curfew was originally administered from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., but City Council moved the curfew up an hour in 2017 as an enforcement strategy following a high-profile late-night shooting along Ocean Boulevard.

According to the city code, exceptions to the curfew will be made if the minor is accompanied by their parent or guardian, involved in an emergency or on an errand warranted by an emergency, or going directly to or from employment.

Additional exceptions include, being in a vehicle engaged in interstate travel, on the sidewalk neighboring the minor’s home, attending an adult-supervised recreational activity sponsored by the city or a similar civic organization, exercising protected First Amendment rights, married or otherwise legally emancipated.

“The goal obviously is safety for our youth,” Kruea said.