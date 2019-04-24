Horry County police searching for missing Carolina Forest High School student

Courtesy of HCPD

Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen going to school Tuesday.

Miah Gourdine, 16, was last seen heading to Carolina Forest High School, but did not return home after school dismissed, according to HCPD.

The 16-year-old is new to the area, and may be in Horry County or attempting to go back to New Jersey, police said.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and yellow shirt, black Puma sneakers and a clear fanny pack, HCPD said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.