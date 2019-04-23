Love soft pretzels? These local shops are offering giveaways for National Pretzel Day

At Bluffton Beer Fest, a pretzel necklace At the 6th annual Bluffton International & Craft Beer Festival, a pretzel necklace. Nov. 5, 2016, Oyster Factory Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At the 6th annual Bluffton International & Craft Beer Festival, a pretzel necklace. Nov. 5, 2016, Oyster Factory Park.

Are you a soft pretzel lover?

If so, what’s better than getting them for free?

Philly Pretzel Factory, which has two locations on the Grand Strand, is celebrating National Pretzel Day on Friday by giving away free soft pretzels to customers with no purchase necessary.

Philly Pretzel Factory, which has three South Carolina locations — including two local shops, one located in the North Myrtle Beach Walmart at 550 Highway 17 and the other in the Surfside Beach Walmart located at 2751 Beaver Run Boulevard — is offering one free soft pretzel per person. Customers will also have the chance to participate in Philly Pretzel Factory’s Scratch & Win promotion, which is awarding a trip for two to a Dreams Resort & Spa location among other prizes.

This year marks the 12th annually that Philly Pretzel Factory has held a giveaway in honor of the holiday.

“Every year we try to bring something new to National Pretzel Day,” Dan DiZio, CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory, said in a prepared statement. “It’s a special day for our company where we have the opportunity to say thank you to our loyal fans and welcome newcomers to try our fresh, soft pretzels.”

According to a Philly Pretzel Factory news release, National Pretzel Day stems to 1983, when Philadelphia Rep. Robert S. Walker declared his favorite food deserved its own holiday. In 2003, Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell made that a reality, declaring April 26 as National Pretzel Day to recognize the importance of pretzels to Philadelphia’s history and economy.

Philly Pretzel Factory has more than 170 locations in Florida, Ohio, Illinois, South Carolina, Missouri, Texas and New York.