These baseball stars are visiting the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach

Andruw Jones talks Atlanta Braves baseball during Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Braves Weekend Former Atlanta Braves standout Andruw Jones shared stories of the Atlanta Braves’ glory days while in Myrtle Beach to participate during “Braves Weekend,” held by the club’s former affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Atlanta Braves standout Andruw Jones shared stories of the Atlanta Braves’ glory days while in Myrtle Beach to participate during “Braves Weekend,” held by the club’s former affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Once again, the Cal Ripken Experience is bringing stars of Major League Baseball to Myrtle Beach.

The baseball training camp and facility brings in baseball legends to act as ambassadors of the sport and to teach youth baseball players attending the summer tournaments.

The attendees will get to meet the players and hear stories from their time as professional ball players.

Here’s who will be in Myrtle Beach and when

Cal Ripken, Jr. comes from the Ripken dynasty of baseball players, and will kick things off on June 9. Known as ‘The Iron Man, Ripken Jr. played shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles from the 1980s into the 2000s. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

On June 16, former Cincinnati Reds Right Fielder Reggie Sanders will be the ambassador. Sanders is a member of the 300-300 club meaning he has 300 career home runs and 300 career stolen bases in his career. He retired from baseball in 2007.

June 2 will bring another member of Ripken family. Bill Ripken played second base for the Baltimore Oriole, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers. He retired from baseball in 1998.

On June 30, another Hall of Fame member will be the ambassador. Andre Dawson played right field and center field for the Montreal Expos, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Soxs and Miami Marlins. He hit over 400 home runs in his career, putting him in elite company in baseball history. He retired from baseball in 1996.

July 7 brings the man most recently in Major League Baseball. Michael Cuddyer played right field for Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies and New York Mets. He had a 27-game hitting streak in 2013. He retired from baseball in 2015.

July 14 brings the first pitcher of the group. Fergie Jenkins pitched for several teams but his number, 31, was retired by the Chicago Cubs. Jenkins won the prestigious National League Cy Young Award in 1971 and has over 3,000 career strikeouts. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

July 21 brings Mike Sweeney who was team captain for the Kansas City Royals from 1995 to 2007. He made the All Star Game five times in his career. He retired from baseball in 2010.

Finally, on July 28 defensive “wizard” Ozzie Smith will be in town. Smith played short stop for the St. Louis Cardinals. During his MLB career, he racked up 13 Golden Glove Awards. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2002.