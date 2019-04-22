Two arrested in connection to Molotov cocktail-tossing incident at Myrtle Beach motel

What are some obvious signs of arson? Though stressing that investigator must not make a presumption about the cause of a fire until having used a process of elimination to pinpoint a cause, Joheida Fister, Fire Marshall with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division, talk Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Though stressing that investigator must not make a presumption about the cause of a fire until having used a process of elimination to pinpoint a cause, Joheida Fister, Fire Marshall with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division, talk

Two people are in police custody in connection to a Molotov cocktail-throwing incident following an argument at a Myrtle Beach motel.

Jonathan Scott Jordan, 32, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Ashley Rae Konen, 34, of Charles City, Iowa, are being held at Mecklenburg County (N.C.) Detention Center awaiting extradition to Horry County to face charges, according to Myrtle Beach Police Spokesperson Tom Vest.

They were arrested Saturday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on charges of arson and use of a incendiary device, according to Vest.

The incident happened Friday at the White Sands Motel, located in the 700 block of North Kings Highway, starting at 8:20 p.m. According to a police report, there was an argument taking place outside the motel. A witness, who told police she knew the people and had recently hung out with them, said she would give the suspects $20 for a reason not listed in the police report and the suspects took the money.

A witness told police she received a text from the suspect saying “we ain’t playing and she better be ready.” The duo returned 10 minutes later and threw the Molotov cocktail out the window of a gold Buick LaSabre, the report states. The Molotov cocktail — a device that uses a alcohol or some sort of liquid to quick spread a fire — sparked a blaze, but no one was injured and no damage was done, according to the report.

Police reviewed surveillance video that corroborated the witnesses’ story.