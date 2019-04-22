Road work along Ocean Boulevard will slow down traffic: Here’s what we know

Apex Barbecue Road will be closed to through traffic for more than 7 months starting Monday. rstradling@newsobserver.com

Roadwork along Ocean Boulevard could slow down traffic this week.

Myrtle Beach officials said the area between 15th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North in front of Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations on Ocean Boulevard will be closed Tuesday, April 23 as workers mill and repave the roadway.

A detour will be available for motorists one block over to Withers Drive, from 15th to 16th Avenues North.

The road is expected to re-open Wednesday, April 24, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach Facebook page.