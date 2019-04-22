Remembering the wildfire: A look back at the SC 31 blaze that burned 19,000 acres

Wildfire destroyed 76 homes in Horry County 10 years ago: A look back A look back at the wildfire that destroyed 76 Horry County homes near U.S. Hwy. 31 and the Barefoot Landing area in April of 2004. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look back at the wildfire that destroyed 76 Horry County homes near U.S. Hwy. 31 and the Barefoot Landing area in April of 2004.

A small debris fire 10 years ago grew into a massive wildfire, destroying thousands of acres, dozens of homes and creating millions in property damage around S.C. 31. Officials say it was the largest wildfire in South Carolina since 1976.

The blaze burned 19,000 acres of the Carolina Bay area in eastern Horry County — an area with many pine trees and historically known for large wildfires, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A Sun News headline from April 23, 2009, reads, “Fire unleashes on area — Day’s blaze surprises by night, leaving wake of destruction.” About 4,000 residents evacuated the area, some staying in shelters around the area, The Sun News reported.

The fire destroyed 76 homes in the North Myrtle Beach Barefoot Landing area, and there was an estimate of $25 million in property damage and $17 million in agricultural damage. The Sun News reported many homeowners around the edge of the wildfire hosed down their homes to protect against flying embers.

Firefighters were forced to make quick decisions as the fire moved fast across the area. One bulldozer operator had to bury himself in the earth to keep from getting burned, and a driver hauling a backhoe had to abandon his equipment as the fire rolled over him, The Sun News reported.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service in Wilmington

Weather conditions on the day of the fire contributed to the rapid growth of the blaze, the NWS reports. Strong west winds fanned the flames east from where the fire began, according to the NWS. The fire spread into the next day.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service in Wilmington

A smoke radar from the day shows a wide area of the smoke plume, reaching 100 miles away from the wildfire.