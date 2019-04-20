Horry County police seek help locating man who may be at risk

Horry County Police Department

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who may be at risk, according to a news release.

Fifty-two-year-old Matthew Hoffman was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, the release states. He is 5-foot-8, 245 pounds and has shoulder-length blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Hoffman has a medical condition that requires medicine, which he does not have with him, according to the release. He might be driving a black 1999 Ford F-150 XLT with South Carolina license plate QPJ275, the release states.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call them at 843-248-1520.