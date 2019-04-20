Myrtle Beach crews fight fire at house south of Market Common

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires.

A garage suffered significant damage during a fire on Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

The blaze was reported around 2:45 pm. at a home on Essex Way. When Myrtle Beach fire crews arrived the garage was in flames, according to police radio traffic. A car was also damaged.

Essex Way is off Farrow Parkway and Coventry Boulevard. It is south of The Market Common.

Homeowner Rick Milone said he was sitting on his back porch with his dog when the fire started. He didn’t notice it at first and a person passing by alerted him.

Milone, whose wife wasn’t home when the fire started, and the dog walked out the door and waited for crews to arrive. He had no idea how the fire started.

“I just came out,” he said, adding that he didn’t know how the fire started. “What are you going to do?”

Nelvina Hailey lives across the street and said she and company she had over heard the fire start.

“We heard a popping noise but didn’t know what it was,” she said.

Neighbors up and down the street lined the sidewalks and porches while looking on to see what was happening.

