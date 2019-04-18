Local
Myrtle Beach crews fight mutli-acre fire in woods off Robert Grissom Parkway
Fire crews are fighting a blaze in a wooded area near Robert Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Drive.
Around 3 p.m., Myrtle Beach crews were called to the reported blaze near Low Country Drive and the Pine Island townhomes.
The blaze is in a wooded area and smoke was coming from the trees. According to Lt. Christian Sliker the fire happened in a three-acre area.
Crews talked briefly about closing Pine Island Drive to fight the fire. Myrtle Beach police also assisted at the scene.
Around 3:25 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was extinguished, according to police radio traffic.
