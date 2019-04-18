Local

Myrtle Beach crews fight mutli-acre fire in woods off Robert Grissom Parkway

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires

Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. By
Up Next
Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. By

Fire crews are fighting a blaze in a wooded area near Robert Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Drive.

Around 3 p.m., Myrtle Beach crews were called to the reported blaze near Low Country Drive and the Pine Island townhomes.

The blaze is in a wooded area and smoke was coming from the trees. According to Lt. Christian Sliker the fire happened in a three-acre area.

Crews talked briefly about closing Pine Island Drive to fight the fire. Myrtle Beach police also assisted at the scene.

Around 3:25 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was extinguished, according to police radio traffic.

Werbung: jetzt-drucken-lassen.de

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  