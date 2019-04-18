Myrtle Beach crews fight mutli-acre fire in woods off Robert Grissom Parkway

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires.

Fire crews are fighting a blaze in a wooded area near Robert Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Drive.

Around 3 p.m., Myrtle Beach crews were called to the reported blaze near Low Country Drive and the Pine Island townhomes.

The blaze is in a wooded area and smoke was coming from the trees. According to Lt. Christian Sliker the fire happened in a three-acre area.

Crews talked briefly about closing Pine Island Drive to fight the fire. Myrtle Beach police also assisted at the scene.

Around 3:25 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was extinguished, according to police radio traffic.