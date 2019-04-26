‘All about farm fresh’: Here’s where you can buy fruit, veggies in the Myrtle Beach area

Myrtle Beach produce stands, farmers markets opening up Produce stands and farmers markets are opening around the Grand Stand and Horry County. Here is a list of spots, vegetables, fruits and items you can buy and when they will open around the Myrtle Beach area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Produce stands and farmers markets are opening around the Grand Stand and Horry County. Here is a list of spots, vegetables, fruits and items you can buy and when they will open around the Myrtle Beach area.

Farmers markets are gearing up for the season throughout Horry County, bringing local, fresh vegetables and fruit, honey, jams and jellies.





Produce stand owners say they welcome returning tourists, new tourists and locals looking for fresh items, and many of the markets can be found in spots where folks are driving into the area for vacation.

Aynor Produce, which will open May 2, is one of the first stands tourists see as they drive into Horry County to visit the beach. The stand, at 1630 Floyd Page Rd. and U.S. 501, offers items including boiled peanuts, local honey, peach and apple cider vinegar and candied pecans.

It all started in 1993 when Joe T. Huffman opened Aynor Produce after retiring as owner of Aynor Cleaners, said his daughter, Falonda Huffman. “He passed away in May 2016. We want to keep his legacy alive,” she said.

“A lot of our customers will share stories with us and speak of our father’s hospitality, kind heart and famous boiled peanuts,” Huffman said. “We continue to provide the best and stand by the produce just as he did.”

Tomatoes sit on racks outside of Myrtle Beach Produce on 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Waccamaw Market Cooperative, which manages farmers markets across Horry and Georgetown counties, will start opening early May, though its Coastal Carolina location opened April 17. Its markets can be found in North Myrtle Beach, Surfside, Little River, Barefoot Landing, Market Common, downtown Conway and downtown Georgetown.

A sign hangs inside of Mike’s Produce & Seafood on Lake Arrowhead Road in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach Produce Owner Dane Frye said they are always ready to see customers.

During the year, Myrtle Beach Produce, at 609 29th Ave. N., will have produce grown locally and from afar, including honeybell citrus and locally grown tomatoes and strawberries. The produce stand is open for the year through November, Frye said.

“It’s all about farm fresh,” Frye said. “We basically follow the growing season. We just got some Florida peaches in.”

Mike’s Produce & Seafood on Lake Arrowhead Road in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Here is a list of other Myrtle Beach area and Horry County produce stands and markets:

Myrtle’s Market, at 600 Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach

Ann’s Produce, at 706 S.C. 544 in the Conway area

Tyler’s Produce, at 4800 U.S. 378 in the Conway area

Watts Produce, at 241 Main St., North Myrtle Beach

Surfside Farmers Market, at Surfside Drive and North Willow Drive

Lee’s Farmers Market, at 4883 Hwy 17 Bypass North, Murrells Inlet