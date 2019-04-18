‘Dip everything in something’: The Horry County fair is all set to go for opening weekend

The Horry County Fair returns to Myrtle Beach Speedway The Horry County fair is back from April 19 through April 28. The fair will be at the Myrtle Beach Speedway and features fried foods, carnival rides and a beer garden. Learn more about the event here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Horry County fair is back from April 19 through April 28. The fair will be at the Myrtle Beach Speedway and features fried foods, carnival rides and a beer garden. Learn more about the event here.

The Horry County Fair is back with more rides, foods and entertainment than ever.

The fair, operated by Strates Carnival Company, will run from April 19 through April 28 at the Myrtle Beach Speedway. In past years, over 70,000 people have attended the 10-day event and Speedway General Manager Steve Zacharias hopes to see the same success this year.

“We want families to come and enjoy themselves without having to wait in line,” he said.

The fair will have many of the classics people expect from such an event: a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, prizes, petting zoo and, of course, plenty of fried and unhealthy foods.

“I don’t know if I could say what you couldn’t eat,” Zacharias joked. “Last year they had the Krispy Kreme Donuts. … They dip everything in something. You have your fried Oreos, fried bubble gum, that’s what’s cool about it.”

There will be a kids zone, rides for adults and even a beer garden on site. During the fair there will be live entertainment at most times on the main stage. On both Saturdays there will be races on the neighboring track, including a semi-truck race on April 27.

Going on its fourth year of operation, Zacharias said the process of getting the word out and getting permission to do the fair has become a lot easier. He hopes this year will build on a positive legacy of the fair in the community.

“Every year we learn a little something new … this year they brought in more rides to hopefully lead to less lines,” Zacharias said. “I think this is perfect for all areas of Horry County.”





The fair will run each day of the week for nearly two weeks. On Monday through Thursday it will be running from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it will be opened from noon to 11 p.m.

Admission ranges from $2-$5 and is free for children four and younger. The unlimited ride wristband costs $25 most days, but it’s $10 Tuesday-Thursday.

The weather for the opening day on Friday calls for chances of rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.