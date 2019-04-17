Local

Myrtle Beach Fire Dept.: One person hospitalized after jet ski crash on waterway

One person is being transported to the hospital following a jet ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway near a Grande Dunes area marina, said Lt. Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Multiple crews are working the scene after being called about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Two jet skis collided, causing one person to be taken to the hospital, Sliker said.

Crews are currently supervising the incident with drones, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Hannah Strong

