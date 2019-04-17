Local

Looking for a job in the Myrtle Beach area? This company is hiring for the summer

Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501 just west of Myrtle Beach.
Tanger Outlets has dozens of positions open for the summer at both locations in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a release.

Retailers are hiring more than 65 full- and part-time jobs for the summer season at the U.S. 501 and U.S. 17 locations.

Positions include sales associate jobs at Forever 21, Old Navy Outlet and Lane Bryant Outlet, a manager position at Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, and a cashier at Coach.

For more information about open positions, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/myrtlebeach501/careers.

