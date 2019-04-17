Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Tornadoes could likely touch down along the Grand Strand as thunderstorms roll in toward the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Storms are expected to start in the area Friday afternoon and evening, which could cause damaging wind gusts, said Michael Kochasic with NWS Wilmington.

“This will bring a nice, cool change for Saturday with temperatures in the afternoon reaching somewhere between 15 and 20 degrees below the previous several days,” Kochasic said.

A half-inch of rain is possible Friday night, the NWS reports.

Wind gusts could reach between 18 to 24 mph, the NWS reports. It’s possible a couple of tornadoes could touch down in the region during the storm, Kochasic said.

Thunderstorms will leave the Myrtle Beach area by noon Saturday, according to the NWS. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 64 degrees Saturday and 70 degrees Sunday.





High temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the mid 70s.