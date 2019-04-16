Submerged truck is recovered at Peachtree Landing in Myrtle Beach A truck that rolled into the water and was completely submerged when it's driver was attempting to load a boat onto its attached trailer was recovered from the Peachtree Landing by a tow truck in the Socastee area on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A truck that rolled into the water and was completely submerged when it's driver was attempting to load a boat onto its attached trailer was recovered from the Peachtree Landing by a tow truck in the Socastee area on Tuesday.

A man learned that his truck isn’t nearly as buoyant as his boat on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.

As he was attempting to load his boat from the water back onto the trailer attached to his Chevy Silverado 1500 at the Peachtree Landing boat ramp, the truck slipped out of gear and rolled back into the water, according to eyewitness Jason Black of Myrtle Beach, who filmed its recovery.

The truck and trailer were totally submerged in the Intracoastal Waterway and were retrieved by a tow truck. Black said the emergency brake was engaged but not firmly enough to prevent rollback, and no one was injured in the incident.