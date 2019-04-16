Duck Donuts’ maple bacon a cult fave The owner of the just-opened Duck Donuts in Hilton Head says his favorite is the old-fashioned cinnamon sugar. Among customers, Craig Hutchings says, there's a cult favorite: maple bacon. Hutchings made one for us March 9, 2017, two days before th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The owner of the just-opened Duck Donuts in Hilton Head says his favorite is the old-fashioned cinnamon sugar. Among customers, Craig Hutchings says, there's a cult favorite: maple bacon. Hutchings made one for us March 9, 2017, two days before th

Duck Donuts, the self-proclaimed fastest-growing doughnut franchise in the nation, is bringing its custom-made, ready-to-order doughnut creations to Myrtle Beach this summer.





Duck Donuts’ first location in Myrtle Beach, and fourth in South Carolina, can be found at 117 Maryport Drive, Unit #1 in the Ocean Lakes Village shopping center. While there is no exact grand opening date, the shop is expected to be open by summertime.

The shop specializes in creating treats offering a “duck-zillion” variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles for customers to create their own specialty doughnut.





Along with flavors and toppings, including Oreo crumbles, chopped bacon, peanuts, coconut, sprinkles, salted caramel, and blueberry, maple, vanilla, lemon, chocolate and peanut butter icing, Duck Donuts also has a signature assortment of doughnuts, including fan-favorite “The Flip-Flop.”

“The Flip-Flop” is a chocolate glazed doughnut with vanilla drizzle. Other fan-favorites include, “Peanut Butter Paradise,” “Sunrise,” and “S’mores,’ a chocolate glazed doughnut with marshmallow drizzle and graham cracker crumbs.





Owner Russ DiGillio opened his first shop in 2006 in Duck, North Carolina, following a vacation that left his family on the hunt for a doughnut.





“Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own,” DiGillio stated in a news release.

Since then, Duck Donuts has opened 79 locations in two countries, according to the release.

Along with doughnuts, the breakfast shop will sell coffee, tea, doughnut breakfast sandwiches and more. They will also offer a viewing area where children and adults can watch their doughnuts being made from scratch.





For grand opening details, specials and doughnut topping updates, visit www.duckdonuts.com.