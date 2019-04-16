A florist business in Loris was significantly damaged from a fire Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Loris Florist and Gifts was destroyed, as well as a vehicle on the property.

Loris fire crews and HCFR responded to the scene in the area of 4763 Main St. just before 10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The City of Loris responded to the fire with an online post stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Loris Florist & Gifts family who suffered a loss of their business this morning.”