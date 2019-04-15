Local
One killed in Horry County Highway 501 wreck
One person died in a fatal car wreck on Monday afternoon near U.S. Highway 501.
S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the wreck happened around 1:50 p.m. A Chevrolet Corvette was traveling south on U.S. 501 and tried to navigate the exit ramp towards George Bishop Parkway.
The driver of the Corvette was traveling too fast for road conditions, Collins said, hit a curb and hit a Toyota mini-van. According to Horry County Fire and Rescue the Corvette driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital for treatment, Collins said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the deceased individual.
