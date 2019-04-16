Chris Eldridge Horry County Administer job decided Horry County Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to decide Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment. The meeting came shortly after the SLED report into extortion claims against Johnny Gardner were released. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to decide Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment. The meeting came shortly after the SLED report into extortion claims against Johnny Gardner were released.

Horry County Council voted to accept the resignation of its top employee, Chris Eldridge.

Tuesday’s vote was 9 to 2 in favor of parting ways, with Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner abstaining. The decision ends a long saga over the administrator’s employment.

The discussion was held in executive session, meaning it was done in private behind closed doors. The exact cost of the deal was not disclosed and council members declined to comment.

After the executive session, Horry County Council member Tyler Servant started the discussion. He said “I just wanted to give the people back home the reason I’m voting no on this tonight. I agree that we need to move in a different direction with the administrator, but where I disagree is on the . . . close to 300,000 . . .”

He was then quickly cut off by Gardner and other council members, who said the information was private due the fact it would be discussed in executive session. The money will be from public funds, but the total amount was not disclosed Tuesday.







Council member Johnny Vaught said Eldridge did a good job as administrator but the county needed to move on. He said the interim-administrator would be picked from current Horry County staff. Then a nationwide search would be done for a new administrator.

Council member Dennis DiSabato said the Council appreciated Eldridge’s many years of service.

Gardner said he abstained voting because he didn’t want to appear as the one driving this.

“This was a council decision,” he said.

The build-up

This week marks the five-month anniversary of when Eldridge initially asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate a dinner between Gardner, his associate, Luke Barefoot, and two members of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation.





When the news of the investigation broke right before Christmas, it wasn’t until January that a first special meeting was called to discuss Eldridge’s employment. All but one previous discussion of the administrator’s employment stalled without a vote.

In the beginning of March, the second meeting to discuss Eldridge’s employment was held after SLED released its report into the investigation. This time the administrator reached a vote, keeping his job in a 6-all stalemate vote.

Eldridge’s contract made firing him difficult. It contained an automatic renewal clause that was already in affect, meaning it would take a year before he could be let go without paying him six months salary plus benefits.

Toward the end of March, Gardner said Eldridge was ready to negotiate his resignation through a lawyer, setting stage for Tuesdays meeting.