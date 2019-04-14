National food chain eliminates plastic in Myrtle Beach area locations

Here’s how long it takes for the most common types of trash to decompose in the ocean Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.

A Myrtle Beach area burger joint is joining the national movement to preserve the environment in honor of Earth Day.

National fast food chain BurgerFi announced it eliminated 50 tons of single-use plastic straws and cups and will transition to paper straws in more than 100 locations, three of which are in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, according to a news release.





“Their culinary innovation team sourced biodegradable and recyclable paper products and anticipates the move will remove more than 8 million plastic straws and cups from their restaurants which translates into more than 100,000 lbs. of plastic from BurgerFi restaurants,” the news release states.





Parmesan and herb fries and a Concrete at BurgerFi in Surfside Beach. Photo by Emily Smith for The Surge.

BurgerFi, located at 1410 N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach and 801 Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, will convert to paper straws for Earth Day on Apr. 22. The exact transition date has not been confirmed, but BurgerFi representatives said it will be on — or before — Apr. 22.

The Surfside location, at 106 SayeBrook Parkway, is already using paper straws for soft drinks.

BurgerFi’s mission coincides with local municipalities that have banned single-use plastic bags and plastic straws from their stores and restaurants.

Surfside Beach banned plastic bags last year, and North Myrtle Beach is scheduled to vote Monday on an ordinance that will see a ban go into effect in 2021. Other S.C. areas, including Hilton Head Island, Beaufort County, the Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Bluffton have banned plastic bags, and along the Murrell’s Inlet Marshwalk, several restaurants switched from plastic straws to paper ones.