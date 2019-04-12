Local
Outdoor plans this weekend? What the weather forecast says is in store for the Stand
It’s going to be a warm weekend with chances of rain for Myrtle Beach, according to National Weather Service forecast.
The NWS is predicting the temperature to reach near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, but sadly it will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorms throughout both days.
The chances for rain are 50 percent on Saturday, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. On Sunday, the chance for rain drops to 30 percent.
Despite the rain, the warm temperatures may have some wanting to go swimming in the ocean. The NWS is also warning of strong rip tides along the coast for those braving the cold waters of spring.
Generally, the water temperatures in April average out in the mid-60s in Myrtle Beach. In June, the water temperature can get up into the 80s.
