Fire ripped through a residential building near downtown Myrtle Beach on Friday morning

Crews battle fire at residence on Withers Drive in Myrtle Beach

A fire destroyed a residential building Friday morning on Withers Drive in Myrtle Beach near 23rd Ave. North before fire crews were able to contain it. By
A fire destroyed a residential building Friday morning on Withers Drive in Myrtle Beach near 23rd Ave. North before fire crews were able to contain it. By

Fire ripped through a residential building in downtown Myrtle Beach early Friday morning before it was contained by numerous crews.

Units from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue got the blaze on Withers Drive near 23rd Ave. North under control around 4:30 a.m. before it impacted nearby buildings.

Neighbors who evacuated nearby residences for their safety said the building is at 2309 Withers Drive and consisted of two condo/apartment units. A mother and adult daughter lived in one unit and were able to escape the fire – they watched it destroy their home from across Withers Drive – and the other unit was empty.

The fire was discovered shortly before 4 a.m. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department tweeted shortly before 5 a.m. that it was under control, there were no injuries, no other buildings were impacted and the fire is under investigation.

Withers Drive, 23rd Ave. North and 24th Ave. North were shut down around the fire as it was being contained. The home is just one building away from the Sun Fun Motel.

Neighbor Paul Bracken said the women who lived in the burned building were permanent residents, though he and a few other residents of adjacent buildings were renting as they waited for their homes in other areas around Myrtle Beach to be renovated from damage caused by Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding.

“Too much excitement for one year,” Bracken said. “We were flooded out and now the neighbor’s house is on fire.”

Alan Blondin

Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina athletics and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a sports reporter at The Sun News since 1993, earning eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 18 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.
