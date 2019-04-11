A disagreement over when to leave Myrtle Beach led to an abandoned teen, warrant says

Do you know the signs of child abuse & neglect? Here are 10 things to look for The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

A 66-year-old woman decided she was done with vacation and left a teen behind in Myrtle Beach, cops say.





She now faces a felony charge.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Sara Manis, 66, on Thursday and charged her with neglect of a child. While the incident happened nearly a year ago, she was arrested this week.

According to an arrest warrant, Manis came to Myrtle Beach on vacation in mid-June 2018 with a teenager and friends.

Due to an unrelated event, Manis wanted the trip to Myrtle to come to an abrupt end. An argument started between Manis and the teen, with the teen not wanting to leave so soon, the warrant states

Manis left the teen without means to pay for food, shelter or a way to return home, according to the warrant. The teen was left with adults who were incarcerated the previous night due to “delinquent activities,” authorities said.