‘It’s a sight to see’: Catch fun in downtown Georgetown at fishing tournament, festival

B.A.S.S. Nation Southern Division Championship 2015 Video of first Georgetown's B.A.S.S. Nation Southern Division Championship April 22, 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2015 Video of first Georgetown's B.A.S.S. Nation Southern Division Championship April 22, 2015.

Fishers, anglers and boaters rejoice: The 2019 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Elite at Winyah Bay weekend is here.

The event runs from April 11 through April 14, bringing in thousands of onlookers to enjoy the springtime weather, boating expo and bass fishing competition.

In addition, the Winyah Bay Heritage Festival will be happening in conjunction with the tournament on Saturday.

Tournament Spokesperson Gettys Brannon said the event will be a fun time for all featuring expos, fishing tournaments and concerts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“All our events are free, we want the whole family to come out,” he said.

Some of the events include two free concerts from artists Collin Raye and Jason Michael Carroll. In addition, brands like Toyota and Carhartt will have booths displaying and promoting products. There will also be food provided by local restaurants featuring plenty of Pee Dee and Low Country classics like barbecue, chicken bog and more.

Saturday will be Military and First Responders Appreciation Day and will give free merchandise to folks with proof of service.

The fishing tournament starts at 7 a.m. each morning as competitors race to get preferred fishing spots. Brannon said a good-size crowd gathers every morning to watch the day’s events begin.

“It’s a sight to see,” he said.

This specific tournament is one of nine such competitions and the second hosted in South Carolina.

On Friday, all 75 anglers will start, but as the weekend goes on, many will be eliminated down to the top 10 anglers on Sunday. The weighing of the biggest catch of the day will happen at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The winner will take home $100,000 and gain points toward entering the 2020 GEICO Bassmaster Classic.

Brannon said the event organizers hope over 20,000 people come out to the tournament and Winyah Festival. He said the events are big for the Georgetown economy, potentially bringing in $4 million to the business community.

More on all happening in Georgetown this weekend can be found on fishgeorgetown.com.