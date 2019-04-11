Video shows fight between rival fraternities during Coastal Carolina University event

Video shows fight at Coastal Carolina University A video posted to Facebook this week shows a fight that broke out in the Coastal Carolina University auditorium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video posted to Facebook this week shows a fight that broke out in the Coastal Carolina University auditorium.

A video posted to Facebook shows a brawl break out in a Coastal Carolina University auditorium between rival fraternities at an event Tuesday. Police say fights were breaking out in the park area outside of the auditorium also.

Members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity were seen strolling — a ritual done by black sororities and fraternities — down the aisle of the auditorium before a fight ensues among about a dozen people. The auditorium appears to have a full crowd during the event.

Officers said Phi Beta Sigma had rented the auditorium for an event and a rival fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, was present during the event.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Coastal Carolina officers were dispatched to Wheelwright Auditorium in reference to a fight. Both fraternities were participating in a stroll when one group strolled in front of another causing a melee, a police report states.

People were “spilling out of the front doors” when police arrived, a report states.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, according to a police report.